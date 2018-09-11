Google Photos now integrates with third-party apps

Google has created the Google Photos Partner Program to let developers utilize the power of its Photos app inside of their apps or services.
The program lets developers use the Photos API to integrate certain features into their app or website. These include features like Photos’ powerful search tool and cloud sync functionality.
When developers take advantage of the new API, they’ll get to store photos on Google’s servers, which should save developers some time.
All developers have access to the API without having to join the partner program. However, if their app exceeds the general availability quota (10,000 requests per day) or is using Photos for commercial goals, then Google recommends expressing interest in the partner program.
Partners get an increased quota, more support, the latest features and an official badge to use when marketing their apps. Google has more information on the program on its website.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
