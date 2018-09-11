Samsung My Emoji is making its way to Galaxy Note 8: report

Samsung’s My Emoji feature, also called AR Emoji, might be coming to older Samsung handsets.
The My Emoji Maker app that debuted on the Galaxy S9 earlier this year is now available within the Galaxy Apps store for certain Galaxy Note 8 devices, according to a Reddit user. However, the user notes that while the app is available to download, once installed it doesn’t open.
Another Reddit user with an Exynos-equipped Note 8 — the variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that’s available in Canada and the U.S. sports a Qualcomm processor — claims that since updating their camera app to version 76.76 this past August, it has featured the My Emoji functionality.
According to Android Authority, the majority of users haven’t been able to get the feature to function. However, those with Exynos devices and the August camera update may have more success
The AR Emoji functionality works similar to the iPhone’s Animoji in that it lets users turn themselves into animated emojis. Samsung’s variant even has Disney character options. My Emoji, however, doesn’t take advantage of special hardware, making the feature less accurate (and compelling) in comparison to Apple’s.
If Samsung is bringing the functionality to the Note 8, it’s also possible that the South Korean tech giant might bring it to other older devices as well.
For reference, when I checked with MobileSyrup’s Galaxy Note 8, the app did not appear in the Galaxy Apps store.
Let us know in the comments below if your Galaxy Note 8 has the feature.
Source: Reddit (1), (2), Android Authority
Comments