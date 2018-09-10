Apple Music now finally separates albums and singles

One of the most frustrating issues with Apple Music is how artists’ albums and singles are displayed on the service.
Until now, both forms of releases have been lumped together, resulting in users being forced to scroll through redundant releases in order locate a specific song or album you actually want to listen to.
If you happened to be exploring an artist’s work that you maybe weren’t that familiar with, this made it difficult to figure out what the musician’s most prominent releases were.
Now, Apple has added a specific section to Apple Music called ‘Albums,’ with releases being divided into live albums, compilations and finally, singles/EPs. Most major musicians also now have a new ‘Essential Albums’ tab that aims to give Apple Music subscribers a better idea of an artist’s most popular releases.
While not exactly the same as Spotify’s user interface, which has divided albums and singles into two distinct categories for some time now, this is certainly a step in the right direction for Apple Music.
This shift to Apple Music’s interface seems to be server-side, which means an app update doesn’t need to be downloaded from the App Store.
Apple Music is available in the iOS App Store, the Google Play Store and on desktop through iTunes.
While Apple offers one-month Apple Music free trials, the service is priced at $9.99 CAD per month.
