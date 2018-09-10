In 2008, Rogers became the first wireless carrier in Canada to work with Apple to release the iPhone, specifically the iPhone 3G on July 11th.
Now, ten years later, Rogers is once again first out with the early celebrations by sending a message to the masses encouraging Canadians to sign-up for more details on Apple’s next iteration of the device.
“It’s the 10-year anniversary of iPhone with Rogers and we are excited! Sign up to stay in the know about the latest news and updates,” says Rogers in the email signup page.
While it’s expected that all Canadian carriers will offer the new iPhone, this is the first sign of a carrier acknowledging its upcoming release.
Apple will unveil the new iPhone models during its “Gather Round” media event on September 12th.
Apple is tipped to launch the entry-level 6.1-inch iPhone XC, 5.8-inch iPhone XS, and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max.
Source: Rogers
