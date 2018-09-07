Google requests clips of YouTubers trashing the Pixel 3 XL: report

Companies like Google, Samsung, OnePlus and other smartphone manufacturers typically ask YouTubers for permission to use clips from their videos when putting together a sizzle reel for the launch of a new device.
Usually these clips are resoundingly positive, however, in an odd turn of events, Google has reportedly reached out to Front Page Tech (FPT), a YouTuber who tends to paint the Pixel 3 XL in a negative light. Though FPT doesn’t say what exact video Google asked to take a clip from, the entire situation seems odd.
Further, FPT claims that Google has also contacted other large YouTube channels that have posted negative videos about the Pixel 3 XL. Reportedly, another YouTuber told FPT that Google wants to take a clip where they specific state, “the Google Pixel 3 XL looks terrible and Google should fire their design team.”
This brings up a rather strange question. Though highly unlikely, could Google have staged the Pixel 3 XL leaks we’ve seen over the last few weeks?
Looking at the situation in another way, Google could have a third secret handset planned for this year that’s another large smartphone without a notch. Perhaps Google just plans to play a mashup of clips so Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, can laugh at all of the naysayers on stage?
It’s all unclear at this moment what is really going on.
Google will officially reveal the Pixel 3 XL on October 9th at an event in New York City.
Source: Front Page Tech
