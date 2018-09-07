Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp earns over $50 million in player spending

While Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp might have been panned by critics and fans alike, it seems like the game is still earning a significant amount for Nintendo, bringing in $50 million USD in player spending globally since its launch, according to a new study by Sensor Tower.
To put this number in perspective, Pocket Camp took two months longer than Super Mario Run to hit this financial mark. It’s worth noting that Super Mario Run, the overall-clad plumber’s first foray on mobile, was confined to iOS for its first three months of release.
That said, Fire Emblem Heroes remains one of Nintendo’s most significant financial successes, with the game hitting the same milestone just 20 days after its February 2017 launch. Since its release, Fire Emblem Heroes has earned more than $400 million, taking in over $60 million just this summer alone.
Dragalia Lost, a Nintendo JRPG co-developed by Cygames, is set to make its way to iOS on September 27th, though it’s currently unclear if the game will be released in Canada on the same date.
Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo’s next major mobile release, is set to drop sometime by March 2019.
Source: Sensor Tower
