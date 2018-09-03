Google Pixel 3 XL spotted once again

The Pixel 3XL is following the Apple’s iPhone 4 strategy by being left behind for the general public to see. While not in a bar, the latest Pixel 3X sighting was in the back of a Lyft car.
According to AndroidPolice, these images were captured by the Lyft driver and quickly returned to the owner. Similar to previously leaked images, the Google logo is present on the back, along with the camera, while the front showcases the notch.
The Google Pixel 3 XL will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch display with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and also include a glass back for inductive charging. Google is expected to announce the Pixel 3 lineup on October 9th.
Related: Pixel 3 XL leak showcases the phone’s hardware, specs and camera
Comments