Benchmarks of the Razer Phone 2 have surfaced online.
While the benchmarks don’t show too much information, the listing does indicate some of the phone’s processing specifications.
First off, if the benchmarks are legitimate, the phone is currently running Android 8.1 Oreo. It’s likely that the phone will ship with Oreo and will one day have an update to Android 9 Pie.
Below Android 8.1 Oreo, the listing indicates that the phone has 8GB of RAM and and an octa-core processor. By looking at the base frequency and identifier and comparing it with other benchmarks, you can tell the phone is sporting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor.
Unfortunately, the Geekbench listing doesn’t indicate very much else. As for the scores themselves, the handset achieved a multi-core score of 8,234 and a single-core score of 2,026. Phones like the LG G7 ThinQ, HTC U12+, and Asus ZenFone 5Z have all achieved higher scores by a few hundred points in both the single and multi-core category. However, the phone tested was likely a pre-production unit and benchmark scores don’t always directly correlate with a smooth experience
The Razer Phone 2 will (highly likely) finally have Chroma LED effects built in. They're working to use an LED controller from Texas Instruments to make this happen so the phone lights up when notifications come in.
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 7, 2018
Additionally, a rumour from well-known leaker Roland Quandt indicates that the phone will feature built-in Chroma LED lights.
It’s currently unclear when Razer will launch its upcoming smartphone.
Source: Geekbench, Roland Quandt
