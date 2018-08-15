Samsung’s new 5G modem supports legacy radiocommunications systems

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced the development of a 5G modem capable of supporting legacy radiocommunications systems all on a single chip.
Dubbed the ‘Exynos Modem 5100,’ Samsung describes its new 10 nanometer chip as the industry’s first 5G modem that’s also compliant with the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) latest Release 15 standard.
The 3GPP is a group of telecommunications partners conceived in 1998 to come up with a standard for a third-generation of mobile phone.
Since then, the 3GPP has continued to work towards advancing telecom standards, and is working to ensure that global operators are able to conform to a mutually agreed upon 5G standard.
“Samsung’s leadership in communication technologies and market-proven knowledge allowed us to develop the industry’s first 5G modem, the Exynos Modem 5100, which fully complies with the latest 3GPP standards,” said Dr. Inyup Kang, president and head of system LSI business at Samsung, in an August 15th, 2018 media release.
“As the industry prepares the shift toward 5G, Samsung will continue to drive the growth of innovative ideas and new services in mobile applications and other emerging industries.”
In addition to functioning as a 5G modem, the Exynos Modem 5100 is capable of connecting to 2G, 3G and 4G LTE networks.
According to Samsung, the chip is capable of delivering a maximum downlink speed of up to 2Gbps in 5G’s sub 6GHz band. The chip is also capable of delivering maximum downlink speeds of up to 6Gbps in mmWave settings.
On 4G networks, the Exynos Modem 5100 can deliver maximum downlink speeds of up to 1.6Gbps.
Samsung says that customers will be able to get their hands on its latest modem by the end of 2018.
It’s worth noting that Samsung’s latest Exynos chip is very much a radio modem, and not a complete system-on-chip. Rather than featuring a CPU, GPU and on-chip modem, the Exynos 5510 is intended to be used in conjunction with system processors.
Source: Samsung
