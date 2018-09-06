Public Mobile has extended its migration to Koodo Mobile promotion.
Public Mobile customers who receive the text offer to switch to Koodo can choose to either get 5GB of data for $35 per month, or 8GB of data for $40 per month. Further, they’ll receive $180 worth of bill credits for the year. These plans also include unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text.
This information comes from RedFlagDeals user ‘Demzie,’ who posted a text message that they received regarding the deal.
Demzie continues by saying that users can switch either at their nearest Koodo store or online with the promotion code they received.
Last month, Koodo offered Public Mobile customers the same deal to subscribers in Quebec.
It’s important to note that Demzie’s location is unclear. We’ve reached out to Koodo to see precisely where in the country the telecom is offering this deal. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve received this offer and what province you’re from.
Additionally, it’s important to note that Telus owns both Koodo and Public Mobile.
Last month, Telus announced its Q2 2018 earnings, revealing an increase in wireless subscribers to a total of 8.9 million, with an average payment of $67.24 per month.
Source: RedFlagDeals
