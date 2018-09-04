In-display Touch ID isn’t coming to the iPhone anytime soon: analyst

Rumours that Apple might embed Touch ID in the iPhone’s display still pop up occasionally, though they have mostly died out following the introduction of the iPhone X’s Face ID biometric authentication.
Killing dreams of the functionality coming to the iPhone soon, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, an often reliable source of Apple rumours, says the functionality isn’t coming at any point in the near future.
In a recent investor’s note originally reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo says that ‘fingerprint on display’ technology will grow as much as 500 percent in 2019, with a number of Android manufacturers adopting the technology.
While it makes sense that the iPhone XS, which is set to be revealed on September 6th, won’t feature in-display fingerprint sensing, Kuo says that even 2019’s iPhone line-up won’t include the technology.
Kuo goes on to state that limited support for high-end OLED screens capable of including in-display fingerprint scanning, has been an ongoing issue with the technology’s adoption. The analyst also says that in-display fingerprint scanning being functional across a phone’s entire display rather than just a specific area of the screen, will encourage manufacturers to adopt the functionality.
While Face ID is generally useful and reliable, there are specific situations where Touch ID can potentially be both an easier and quicker way of logging into an iPhone. For example, Face ID rarely works with my iPhone X when I’m laying in bed, forcing me to log into the smartphone with a passcode.
Android phones like the Vivo Nex S already feature in-display fingerprint authentication, though users are required to touch a specific area of the display.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments