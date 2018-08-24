News
TTC 2-hour transfers available to Presto card holders starting on August 26

Aug 24, 2018

10:06 AM EDT

presto card locations Toronto

Starting this Sunday, August 26th, the TTC will start honouring its new two-hour transfer policy, allowing Presto cardholders to complete short trips without having to pay an additional fare.

Two-hour transfers are only available to Presto card holders.

The TTC board approved the policy in November. It’s estimated two-hour transfers will add approximately 5,000,000 customers trips per year, with an annual cost of $20.9 million to the TTC.

Starting in September, adults, seniors and youths will also be able to buy TTC Monthly and 12 Month Passes on their Presto card.

Source: TTC Via: CTV

