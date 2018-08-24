News
PREVIOUS|

Epic offering free Fortnite dance for setting up two-factor account authentication

Hopefully other game studios adopt this strategy

Aug 24, 2018

11:12 AM EDT

0 comments

Fortnite

As Fortnite’s popularity grows, in-game accounts have increasingly become the target of bad actors looking to run up fraudulent charges on in-game items.

The easiest way to prevent this from happening is by enabling two-factor authentication, which requires a code to be generated, or an email link to be sent out, before it’s possible to log into the game. While the easiest way to secure your account, not everyone turns the feature on.

In an effort to encourage players to enable two-factor authentication on their Fortnite accounts, Epic Games is now offering a free in-game dance emote to anyone who goes through the process of setting up the more secure login method.

Given how popular Fortnite’s dances have become, even just in terms of popular culture, this is an interesting method of encouraging players to enabled two-factor authentication that other video game developers will hopefully take note of.

In order to enable two-factor authentication in Fortnite, head over to your ‘Account Settings’ and click on ‘Password & Security.’ At the bottom of this page select ‘Enable Authenticator App’ or ‘ Enable Email Authentication.’ If you opt for the authenticator app option, compatible apps include Google Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator and Authy.

A closed beta for Fortnite recently made its way to Android, though the process required to download the game is a little more complicated when compared to most other apps, given the battle royale title isn’t available in the Google Play Store.

Source: Epic 

Related Articles

News

Aug 23, 2018

5:16 PM EDT

Fortnite v5.30 Android update improves driving controls and adds ‘Rift-To-Go’ item

News

Aug 21, 2018

3:07 PM EDT

Fortnite may launch on the Apple TV, according to in-game code

News

Aug 16, 2018

3:17 PM EDT

PUBG Mobile passes 100 million downloads worldwide

News

Aug 22, 2018

4:39 PM EDT

There won’t be a new Assassin’s Creed in 2019

Comments