Best Buy and EB Games to sell PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition console tomorrow in Canada

Best Buy and EB Games have announced that both retailers will be selling “limited quantities” of the PlayStation 4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition console in Canada starting tomorrow.
Announced earlier this month to commemorate 500 million PlayStation systems sold to date, the 500 Million Limited Edition bundle includes a special blue translucent 2TB PlayStation 4 Pro system and matching controller.
As well, each console will sport a commemorative copper plate marking its limited edition serial number. Some units will even have an “extra special” serial number that commemorates key dates in the history of PlayStation, including ‘09995’ (September 9th, 1995, the North American launch date of the original PlayStation).
The 500 Limited Edition console will retail for $639.99 CAD. Best Buy and EB Games will both be selling the system exclusively online in Canada.
EB Games will begin selling the system on EB Games.ca at 9:01pm PT/12:01am ET, while Best Buy orders will open on Best Buy.ca at 7am PT/10am ET. No rainchecks will be offered.
Only 50,000 units of the 500 Million system will be available worldwide, so you’ll want to jump on this quickly if you’re interested. It’s worth noting that you can speed up the checkout process on either website by creating or logging into an account ahead of time and making sure your shipping and billing details are accurate.
If the 500 Million Limited Edition system doesn’t appeal to you, there will also be a special Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro bundle launching on September 7th alongside the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 exclusive. We’ll have more on Spider-Man in the coming weeks.
Source: Best Buy Canada, EB Games Canada
