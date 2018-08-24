Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is now available for pre-order in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch, the South Korean company’s latest Tizen-powered smartwatch, is now available for pre-order, with the device’s release date set for September 21st.
The Galaxy Watch is available in two variants, a 46mm ‘Silver’ version and a 42mm ‘Midnight Black’ or ‘Rose Gold’ option. Both versions of the smartwatch feature 5 ATM water and dust resistance, a rating that’s above IP68, along with a MIL-STD-810G rating for durability.
The 46mm version of the smartwatch includes a 472mAh battery, while the smaller 42mm iteration includes a 270mAh battery. Both smartwatches also feature a number of different coloured strap options.
In terms of other specs, the Bluetooth-only version of the smartwatch features 768MB of RAM and 4GB of storage, while the LTE variant includes 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of storage.
Both versions of the smartwatch are also powered by an Exynos 9110 dual-core processor.
Other features include the ability to monitor the wearer’s heart rate, a breathing guide, and built-in fitness tracking, with six of the most popular exercises being recognized automatically.
Only the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch is currently available for pre-order. It’s unclear when the LTE-enabled version of the Galaxy Watch will make its way to Canada, but Samsung Canada says it will be released at some point.
The 46mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch is priced at $459 CAD at Best Buy, while the 42mm version costs $419. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is also available for pre-order directly through the South Korean manufacturer’s website.
Comments