News
PREVIOUS|

Drone Delivery Canada completes Beyond Visual Line of Sight tests in Alma, Quebec

Aug 23, 2018

8:17 PM EDT

0 comments

DJI Phantom drone

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has announced the completion of its Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) trials in Alma, Quebec.

As part of the first phase of its Remote Communities Project, DDC ran a series of tests in Alma between August 13th and August 17th. Flights were conducted in both day and night under the supervision of Transport Canada and the National Research Council.

“I would like to congratulate our entire team at DDC for achieving another significant milestone. Many thanks to Transport Canada and the National Research Council for attending these trials and supporting our initiatives. Alma was yet another key step in advancing the capabilities of our systems,” said Paul Di Benedetto, DDC CTO, in a press statement.

“With the Alma trials completed, we look next to our participation in the Transport Canada BVLOS Pilot Project, in Moosonee and Moose Factory, as we continue to move towards commercialization in Canada, and abroad.”

DDC will conduct further BVLOS tests next month in Moosonee and Moose Factory in September 2018.

The company says it will begin commercializing its technology once it has finished developing all of its drone delivery systems.

Source: Drone Delivery Canada

Related Articles

News

May 28, 2018

9:14 PM EDT

Drone Delivery Canada and Toyota Tsusho Canada partner on logistics platform

News

Aug 14, 2018

4:37 PM EDT

Quebec government expected to compensate taxi drivers for Uber competition

News

Mar 23, 2018

7:04 PM EDT

Drone Delivery Canada building the Condor, a drone capable of lifting 400 pounds and flying 150km

Business

Feb 9, 2018

5:48 PM EDT

Drone Delivery Canada achieves Transport Canada compliant operator status

Comments