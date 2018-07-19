Sony announces limited edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony has announced a limited edition Spider-Man-themed PlayStation 4 Pro console that will launch alongside PS4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man on September 7th.
The system sports a large white spider inspired by the webslinger’s outfit in the game, as well as a matching red-and-white DualShock 4 controller. A physical copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man will also be included.
The Limited Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will retail in Canada for $499 CAD. A regular PlayStation 4 Pro also costs $499, so getting a special Spider-Man system with a copy of the game (which will retail for $79.99 CAD on its own) is a great bundle.
Currently, pre-orders are only open for the United States, but this article will be updated once retailers in Canada begin to offer them as well.
On the PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel’s Spider-Man will be playable in 2160p dynamic 4K resolution, with support for high-dynamic range (HDR).
Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man marks the first console Spider-Man title since 2014’s poorly-received The Amazing Spider-Man 2. As in classic Spider-Man games like Spider-Man 2 and Ultimate Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man will allow players to swing around a large, fully open New York as they take on criminals and complete side missions. The game also features an original story crafted by Insomniac Games alongside prolific Spider-Man comic writers Dan Slott and Christos Gage.
We’ll have more on Marvel’s Spider-Man in the coming weeks.
Source: PlayStation
Comments