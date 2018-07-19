News
PREVIOUS

Sony announces limited edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro

Jul 19, 2018

6:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony has announced a limited edition Spider-Man-themed PlayStation 4 Pro console that will launch alongside PS4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man on September 7th.

The system sports a large white spider inspired by the webslinger’s outfit in the game, as well as a matching red-and-white DualShock 4 controller. A physical copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man will also be included.

The Limited Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will retail in Canada for $499 CAD. A regular PlayStation 4 Pro also costs $499, so getting a special Spider-Man system with a copy of the game (which will retail for $79.99 CAD on its own) is a great bundle.

Currently, pre-orders are only open for the United States, but this article will be updated once retailers in Canada begin to offer them as well.

On the PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel’s Spider-Man will be playable in 2160p dynamic 4K resolution, with support for high-dynamic range (HDR).

Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man marks the first console Spider-Man title since 2014’s poorly-received The Amazing Spider-Man 2. As in classic Spider-Man games like Spider-Man 2 and Ultimate Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man will allow players to swing around a large, fully open New York as they take on criminals and complete side missions. The game also features an original story crafted by Insomniac Games alongside prolific Spider-Man comic writers Dan Slott and Christos Gage.

We’ll have more on Marvel’s Spider-Man in the coming weeks.

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 1, 2017

1:48 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in November

News

Jul 10, 2017

12:10 PM EDT

Sony announces $549 special edition Destiny 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle

News

Jul 19, 2018

1:53 PM EDT

Hit episodic adventure game Life is Strange is now available on Android

News

Jul 18, 2018

12:32 PM EDT

Pokémon Go developer Niantic purchases Seismic Games to boost future AR projects

Comments