Sony announces ‘500 Million Limited Edition’ PlayStation 4 Pro system

Sony has announced a new 500 Million Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle to celebrate over 500 million PlayStation systems being sold to date.
The 500 Million Limited Edition bundle includes a special translucent dark blue 2TB PS4 Pro console, a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, PlayStation Camera, Vertical Stand and mono headset.
Each console will have a commemorative copper plate on its front sporting its limited edition serial number.
As well, Sony says that select units will have an “extra special” serial number that commemorates important events in the history of PlayStation, including ‘09995’ (September 9th, 1995, the North American launch date of the original PlayStation) and ‘01115’ (November 15th, 2013, the North American launch date of the PlayStation 4).
The 500 Million Limited Edition system will launch in Canada on August 24th at a cost of $639.99 CAD. Sony says there will only be 50,000 units available worldwide.
It’s currently unclear which Canadian retailers will be carrying the limited edition system and whether it will be available for pre-order or only on a first-come, first-serve basis on launch day.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Sony for confirmation.
A Limited Edition DualShock 4 will also be sold separately for $74.99, while the 500 Million Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset will be available standalone for $119.99.
Last month, Sony also revealed a special Spider-Man Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro, which will release on September 7th alongside PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man.
Source: PlayStation Blog
