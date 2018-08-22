News
Asus could be working on a lower-cost version of its ROG phone

There are multiple leaked variants with less RAM and one camera

Aug 22, 2018

12:27 PM EDT

0 comments

Asus ROG Phone

A recent leak spotted on the Chinese communications commission’s website TENAA suggests Asus is working on a budget gaming phone.

Initially spotted by TechAndroids, the phone appears similar to the recently revealed Republic of Gamers (ROG) phone.

However, unlike the original ROG phone, this unit, with model number Z01QD, includes less RAM.

The current ROG smartphone features 8GB of RAM and features an overclocked Snapdragon 845 chip. The Z01QD features the same processor, but users can choose between 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM.

Asus ROG phone

Additionally, it appears the device only features one rear camera. According to TechAndroids that rear camera is a 12-megapixel shooter.

Beyond the RAM, the other technical specifications are largely the same. There are also 128GB and 512GB storage options. The device also sports a 2160 x 1080 pixel 6-inch display. Additionally, the battery measures in at 3,850 mAh.

It makes sense for Asus to diversify its ROG line with a budget option. While gaming phones will likely always cost a premium, the ROG phones seem to take that to another level.

The ROG phone was rumoured at €999 EUR (about $1,510 CAD). Compared to the $899 Razer Phone, that price is exorbitant. A budget option would go a long way in the competition with cheaper alternatives.

Image Credit: TENAA

Source: TENAA (Chinese) Via: TechAndroids, Android Authority

