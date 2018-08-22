News
PREVIOUS|

Telus Optik TV app live guide navigation just got a lot better

It's now way easier to schedule show recordings

Aug 22, 2018

12:35 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus has made its mobile Optik TV app easier to use through an update that lets users view up to two weeks in the future in order to schedule show recordings.

This is useful for scheduling a recurring television show to record at the same time every week.

The app also now allows users to watch live and on-demand content on their mobile device, alongside the ability to program recordings, watch trailers and more.

Only people with an Optik Tv subscription can access the service, making it very similar to Bell’s Fibe TV offering.

The update is rolling out to both iOS and Android users now. Optik Mobile is available in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

News

Apr 20, 2017

11:02 AM EDT

Telus’ Pik TV media box is now available in BC and Alberta

News

Dec 6, 2017

7:09 PM EDT

Telus announces the launch of new Optik TV app

News

Aug 15, 2018

1:00 AM EDT

Telus retains OpenSignal 4G crown as Canada’s fastest wireless service provider

News

Aug 22, 2018

8:11 AM EDT

Telus launches LivingWell medical alert devices for elderly Canadians

Comments