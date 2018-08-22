Telus Optik TV app live guide navigation just got a lot better

Telus has made its mobile Optik TV app easier to use through an update that lets users view up to two weeks in the future in order to schedule show recordings.
This is useful for scheduling a recurring television show to record at the same time every week.
The app also now allows users to watch live and on-demand content on their mobile device, alongside the ability to program recordings, watch trailers and more.
Only people with an Optik Tv subscription can access the service, making it very similar to Bell’s Fibe TV offering.
The update is rolling out to both iOS and Android users now. Optik Mobile is available in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
Via: iPhone in Canada
