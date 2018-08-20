Netflix releases trailer for TIFF-bound Outlaw King

Ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Netflix has released a new trailer for Outlaw King.
The film features a star-studded cast led by Chris Pine, he of Star Trek and Wonder Woman fame, and Stephen Dillane, best known for his role as Stannis (the Mannis) Baratheon in Game of Thrones. The two actors play Robert the Bruce and Edward I of England, respectively. The movie was directed by David Mackenzie, the director of Hell or High Water.
The movie purports to tell the “untold true story” of the King of Scots.
Scholars of Scottish history and fans of the movie Braveheart will recognize Robert the Bruce. Bruce was a contemporary Willam Wallace, the Scottish lord played by Mel Gibson in the movie. Contrary to his historically inaccurate portrayal in Braveheart, Bruce is considered a hero in Scotland.
When it premiers on September 6th, Outlaw King will be the first Netflix production to open the historic film festival.
Outlaw King will start streaming on November 9th. Netflix also plans to show the movie at select movie theatres then as well.
