Pixel Launcher test adds Google Assistant icon to the search bar

Google’s Pixel Launcher, the default launcher on the Pixel line, may start showing the Assistant icon in the search bar.
According to a report from XDA Developers, Google seems to be testing out the new feature. It was discovered by XDA member ‘paphonb.’
The team pulled the launcher APK from the official Android Pie image for the Android Studio Emulator.
Unfortunately, those interested in using the updated launcher are out of luck. While the APK is functional, Google signed it with a different signing key than the one on the current Pixel Launcher. This means the update won’t install over the Pixel Launcher.
For now, users who want to check out the newest Pixel Launcher update will have to wait. Likely an XDA member will modify the APK to install over current Pixel Launchers.
Alternatively, we’ll see the update along with the Pixel 3 XL release.
Furthermore, XDA says it confirmed that the icon doesn’t change if you use another voice assistant.
Finally, it appears the change makes the search bar icons coloured instead of white like previous editions.
Image: XDA Developers
Source: XDA Developers
