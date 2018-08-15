Instagram now lets users send polls through direct messages

Instagram has announced that users can now send private polls to one another through direct messages.
Previously, polls were only available publicly through stories by using the poll sticker feature added in October 2017.
Starting today, you can send a poll privately in Direct. Update your app to choose who you want to poll – whether it’s everyone in a big group thread or just your very best friend. Update your app now to try it! pic.twitter.com/Lfr6pwPDzI
— Instagram (@instagram) August 14, 2018
When adding the poll sticker to a story, a new option will be available to send the story directly to a private message. Everyone in the chat will be able to view the poll results in real time.
Private polls are rolling out now to Instagram users on both Android and iOS.
The new feature is part of a larger recent effort from Instagram to increase engagement between users on the platform. In May, the social media giant introduced an emoji slider to let users rate their specific feelings on various subjects through emoji. Last month, Instagram also added a ‘Questions’ sticker to let users create Q&A’s in stories.
Via: The Verge
Comments