HTC may use an ODM to design and manufacture the U12 Life

It looks like HTC won’t be manufacturing or designing the U12 Life.
According to HTC leaker Llabtoofer, the U12 Life will be built by another manufacturer.
Imagine Life (Allegedly U12 Life) will be shipped with Android 8.1 on board.
Interesting fact about it, this device will be ODM manufactured…
This is an odd move for the Taiwan-based company as, unlike companies like Google, HTC typically manufactures its own smartphones. However, with its recent losses over the years and with Google purchasing a part of its phone-making business, the company is likely trying to save money wherever it can.
The HTC U12 Life reportedly features a 6-inch display with a 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 636 snapdragon processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Further, rumours point to the phone including a dual camera setup with an iPhone X-style notch.
It’s possible HTC may not build or design its next flagship either.
