2019 Toyota Camry and Sienna to feature Apple CarPlay

Toyota plans to bring Apple CarPlay to two more of its 2019 models.
According to order guides spotted by CarsDirect, both the 2019 Camry sedan and 2019 Sienna minivan will ship with support for Apple’s infotainment platform, as well as Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated assistant.
Toyota first announced support for CarPlay at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, when it unveiled the 2019 Avalon.
At the time, the automaker said, in a statement to MacRumors, that future cars with its Entune 3.0 infotainment platform would ship with CarPlay included. When Toyota made the announcement, both the 2018 Camry and 2018 already had Entune 3.0, so it seemed a lock that the 2019 models of those vehicles would include CarPlay.
Like the Avalon, the Camry and Sienna won’t include Android Auto. Additionally, it’s unclear if the Canadian versions of the Camry and Sienna will include CarPlay; with the Avalon, only the U.S. model includes CarPlay.
We’ve reached out to Toyota for further information. We’ll update this article with comment.
Source: CarsDirect
