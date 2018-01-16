News
Toyota is finally supporting Apple’s CarPlay, starting with the 2019 Avalon

Jan 16, 2018

7:04 AM EST

5 comments

The 2019 Avalon will be the first Toyota car to support Apple's CarPlay infotainment platform

Apple’s CarPlay is finally coming to a Toyota vehicle.

The new 2019 Avalon, announced today at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, will be the first vehicle from the automaker, the biggest in the world, to feature support for Apple’s infotainment platform. Prior to today, Toyota had been the most notable CarPlay holdout — despite the fact the company was listed as a committed partner since 2014.

According to the company’s press release, CarPlay is standard on all 2019 Avalon trims. However, while the car will ship with a Qi wireless charging pad, Avalon owners will need to plug in their iPhone through USB to take advantage of CarPlay.

In a statement to MacRumors, a spokesperson for the company said future 2019 Toyota and Lexus vehicles that ship with its Entune 3.0 and Enform 2.0 infotainment platforms will support CarPlay. With both the 2018 Camry and 2018 Sienna including Entune 3.0, it’s likely the 2019 models of those vehicles will include CarPlay as well.

Unfortunately for Canadians, Toyota says it will initially only sell vehicles with CarPlay in the U.S. only. Moreover, Toyota hasn’t said whether it will update current in-market cars that feature its Entune 3.0 and Enform 2.0 platforms to support CarPlay. Lastly, there’s no mention of the carmaker support Android Auto, either now or in the future.

Source: Toyota Via: MacRumors

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Was talking to a Toyota salesman a couple months ago. Lack of car play was hurting him. He said especially with the minivans since Honda added it to their 2018 Odessey. He said he’s even lost sales to Kia since they’ve had CarPlay for years now. Don’t think he’ll be too happy if sienna isn’t included at lest for 2019.

    Hope they go straight to wireless CarPlay.

    • ciderrules

      Of course they are.

      When you’re shopping for a vehicle and you have a choice between several very similar and competitive vehicles, but one has CarPlay, which one do you think the customer will buy? This isn’t the 80’s or 90’s where Honda and Toyota were clearly out in front. Most modern vehicles are very well built and comparable in features at the same price point.

  • Jon Duke

    Way to miss the boat. Android Auto is much better.

    • It’s Me

      Chances are that they will arrive at the same time.

      Having said that, at least the Toyota salesman I spoke to mentioned he was almost never asked about Android Auto. He was an Android user and said it just wasn’t a factor for him right now, while lack of CarPlay was big. Gotta go where the money is.

    • Roger

      BMW only supports ACP too. I wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t support AA when it eventually comes to Canada.