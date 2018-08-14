News
PREVIOUS|

Chatr, Public Mobile, Lucky Mobile offer $45/5.5GB at 3G speeds

All three carriers are offering special rates for 3G speeds

Aug 14, 2018

2:35 PM EDT

0 comments

Rogers-owned Chatr is bringing back its 4GB for $40 and 5GB for $45 at 3G speeds promotions.

For those who want or already use automatic payments charged to a pre-authorized credit card, Chatr offers $40 for 4.5GB and $45 for 5.5GB as there’s a special 500MB data at 3G speeds auto-pay offering.

Chatr’s plans feature unlimited in-zone Canada-wide talk, unlimited-text to Canada, U.S. and international numbers and voicemail. Chatr’s website indicates this is a special promotion for an undisclosed amount of time.

However, Chatr isn’t the only telecom offering 5.5GB for $45 at 3G speeds. Public Mobile has a similar deal.

Public first featured this deal back in June, and it seems the company keeps bringing it back as well. The company also offers 4.5GB for $40 at 3G speeds.

Public’s plans feature unlimited talk Canada-wide, unlimited international text and voicemail.

Both of Public Mobile deals are 30-day plans and work inside of Public’s coverage area.

Lastly, Bell-owned Lucky Mobile is also offering a similar deal.

For $45 per month, the company is offering 5.5GB of data at 3G speeds.  However, Lucky doesn’t offer the same $40 deal. This is a ‘Zone Plan’ and works best within Lucky’s coverage zone. Lucky’s plan offers unlimited talk and text and voicemail as well.

While not necessarily a promotion, both Chatr and Lucky also offer 6.5GB of data at 3G speeds for $50.

This isn’t the first time that all three telecoms offered the 4GB for $45 at 3G speeds promotion and this likely won’t be the last time.

Source: Chatr, Public Mobile, Lucky Mobile

Related Articles

News

Apr 2, 2018

10:59 AM EDT

Rogers offers $20 unlimited talk and text plan for prepaid migrations from Chatr

News

Jun 25, 2018

5:32 PM EDT

Public Mobile offers $40/4.5GB and $45/5.5GB promos at 3G speeds to compete with Chatr, Lucky

News

Aug 14, 2018

8:11 AM EDT

DAZN secures broadcasting rights to Serie A soccer in Canada

News

Jul 24, 2018

1:08 PM EDT

Public Mobile offering 30-day $50/6GB and 90-day $150/18GB plans

Comments