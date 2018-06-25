In an effort to keep up with Rogers-owned Chatr, Telus’ Public Mobile flanker brand has upped its recent $40/4GB 3G promotion to $40 for 4.5GB or $45 for 5.5GB at 3G speeds.
Both Public Mobile deals are 30-day plans with unlimited Canada-wide talk and international text and picture messaging. Both new and current customers are eligible.
To nab the deals, current customers can log in to the company’s self-serve portal and change their plan (either immediately or upon the next renewal date), and new customers can purchase a SIM then visit activate.publicmobile.ca or activate at a participating retail location.
This limited-time offer comes in response to Chatr’s current promotions, which offer similar allotments but only in-zone, which provides far less coverage than Public. Bell’s Lucky Mobile is offering a similar deal, but also for ‘Zone Plans,’ which are also limited in size.
Source: Public Mobile
Comments