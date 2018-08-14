Google Home now supports integration with Deezer music streaming platform

Google Home users can now use Google Assistant on the Google Home, Mini or Max to play songs through music streaming platform Deezer.
In order to add a Deezer Premium music subscription to the Google Home app, navigate to ‘Home app’ and select the three lines menu panel in the top left corner. Next select ‘Music’ and scroll down to the ‘Deezer Premium’ option under ‘More music services.’
Similar to current Spotify and Google Play Music integration, once added to your account, you’ll be able to ask your Google Home or Google Assistant-enabled device to play specific playlists, tracks and artists.
In the U.S., this update also adds Pandora Premium integration with Google Assistant and the tech giant’s various Home products. Pandora has not yet launched in Canada.
Google Home Deezer integration is available in Canada, the United States, Italy, Australia, the U.K. France and Germany.
In Canada, a monthly Deezer premium subscription is priced at $9.99 CAD per month. Deezer is available on iOS, Android and desktop.
Source: Google
