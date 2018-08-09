Sonos One and Sonos Beam speakers in Canada now support Alexa Announcements

Alexa-enabled Sonos smart speakers in Canada now support Alexa Announcements, Sonos has announced.
The feature, which allows users to tell Amazon’s voice-activated assistant to make an declaration using the command “Alexa announce…”, is rolling out via a cloud software update on the Sonos One and Sonos Beam, Sonos’ first two Alexa-enabled smart speakers.
The functionality is also rolling out on Sonos One and Sonos Beam speakers in the U.S. and U.K.
Alexa first came to Canadian Sonos One units at the end of February. Since then, Sonos and Amazon have issued a steady stream of Alexa-related updates to the smart speaker. In March, for instance, the two companies added support for Audible audiobook playback. Sonos Beam, the company’s new television soundbar, shipped with the assistant out of the box in Canada.
Earlier this month, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, in an interview with The Verge, said the Sonos One and Sonos Beam will support Google Assistant by the end of the 2018. “We working as hard as we can and so is Google to get it ready for that time,” he said.
Comments