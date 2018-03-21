Audible begins rolling out on Sonos speakers

Audio entertainment company Audible is now offering its service on Sonos speakers, the two companies have announced.
With Audible, Sonos owners will be able to listen to audiobooks Starting today, you can play Audible from the Sonos App or directly from the Audible app.
To use the feature, add Audible as a service in the Sonos App or play it directly from the Audible App to Sonos. Sonos says Alexa voice support, which came to Sonos speakers in Canada last month, will soon rollout for Audible.
Source: Sonos
