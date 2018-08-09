Optik TV customers now have access to Travelxp 4K HDR in B.C. and Alberta

Telus has announced that Travelxp 4K HDR, a global travel and lifestyle channel, is now available on its Optik TV platform.
Travelxp 4K HDR offers 100 percent originally produced content.
Additionally, Travelxp 4K HDR is available on channel 716 in B.C. and Alberta.
Travelxp 4K HD is a global channel that started in 2017. It stems from the original travel channel Travelxp HD that started in February of 2011 in India.
“4K HDR has set a new standard for TV picture quality and TELUS is excited to provide our customers with access to the first 24/7 4K HDR channel in Canada, in addition to our growing library of 4K HDR On Demand options,” said Blair Miller, vice president of consumer products and content at Telus, in a press release. “The stunning imagery on Travelxp 4K HDR is a natural fit to showcase the vivid picture of 4K HDR and we look forward to offering more 4K HDR-capable channels.”
Source: Telus
Comments