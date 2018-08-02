Sonos CEO says users can expect Google Assistant support by the end of the year

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence says speaker users can expect to have Google Assistant support by the end of 2018.
In an interview with The Verge, Spence said the company’s goal is to have the feature ready for the holiday sales period. “We’re working as hard as we can and so is Google to get it ready for that time,” he said.
Spence did not confirm specific release timing.
The Sonos One, the company’s first Amazon Alexa-powered smart speaker, was released last year, but this would mark the first time that Google’s voice assistant will be available on a Sonos device.
Spence’s comments come shortly after Sonos filed an IPO after 16 years in business.
Source: The Verge
