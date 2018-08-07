An email to Tesla employees written by CEO Elon Musk explained that the company is on track to become a privately held entity.
The U.S.-based electric vehicle manufacturer publicly released the email following a slurry of tweets from Musk.
The CEO claims that the switch from public to private would help create the best growth conditions for the company.
“As a public company, [Tesla is] subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders,” wrote Musk.
As a publicly traded company,Â Tesla also has to disclose its quarterly earnings reports, which, according to Musk, puts an “enormous” amount of pressure on the company.
In a surprising claim, Musk mentioned that once Tesla becomes more predictable, it may make sense for the company to go public once again.
Musk also used his email to outline what he foresees happening to existing Tesla shareholders.
He wants all shareholders to have the choice of remaining as investors or selling their stocks for $420 USD (roughly $548.83 CAD) per share.
Musk said that he hopes that all Tesla Employees will remain investors in the company, similar to SpaceX’s operations.
“[SpaceX] is far more operationally efficient, and that is largely due to the fact that it’s privately held,” said Musk.
He clarified that the goal is not to combine the two companies, but to simply run them with similar business models.
Some new changes include things like the opportunity to buy or sell stock only every six months.
Musk’s final clarification outlined that he has no intention of taking full control of the company. He said that he owns approximately 20 percent of Tesla and has no vision of owning more than that once a deal finalizes.
It’s important to note that a deal won’t be completed until a shareholder vote, but it seems like Musk has his heart set on taking the company private.
The original version of this story is still posted below. It was written as Musk was tweeting out his plans to go private and it holds information that has either been clarified above or was not mentioned by Musk in his email.Â Some of the information below is still perspective, while everything above is verified.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter again and this time he’s claiming that he’s secured funding to turn Tesla into a privately held company.
Musk’s tweet implies that the company is valued privately at $420 USD (roughly $548.83 CAD) per share, which is a bit more than its current share price of $366.94 USD (roughly $479.50 CAD).
Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.
â€” Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
Numerous Twitter users have been accusing Musk of using this tweet to manipulate the company’s stock and as of 2pm ET Tesla’s trading has been halted at approximately $367 USD (roughly $479.50 CAD).
Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private
â€” Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
It’s unclear why or if, Musk is considering the privatization option, butÂ CNN MoneyÂ reports that Saudi Arabia has been building up a large stake in the company, suggesting that there may be actual buyers lined up.
Following his initial tweet, Musk tweeted again saying, “My hope is *all* current investors remain with Tesla even if weâ€™re private. Would create special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla. Already do this with Fidelityâ€™s SpaceX investment.”
Since Musk’s first tweet went live the company’s stock rose from $358 USD (roughly $467.84 CAD) to a peak of $370.79 USD (roughly $484.55 CAD) and currently it’s sitting at $366.94 (roughly $479.52 CAD).
Tesla going public would be one of the largest go-private deals a company has ever made with a overall price tag of around $72 billion USD. On Monday evening the company was valued at $58 billion USD making Musk’s valuation of $420 USD rise the company’s valuation by $10 billion.
The company hasn’t issued a press release or anything more official than Musk’s tweets, so this string of events has led to quite a bit of confusion online among Twitter users. Some are even responding to Musk unsure if he’s joking or not.
Am sure you are not aware of this. Or heck, you are trolling everyone, coz you just read this!
Section 420 of Indian Penal Code deals with cheating!https://t.co/fDCwKCSsIH
— Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) August 7, 2018
Others have suggested that Musk’s tweets are a form of stock manipulation since Tesla’s stock price increased following Musk’s initial tweet.
Not that is some serious stock manipulation! Looking forward to joining the class action lawsuit.
— Graham B (@couchcuba) August 7, 2018
Since the first tweet went live, Musk has tweeted about the privatization 12 more times.
He’s cleared up some of the confusion by stating that current shareholders will have the option to sell their stock at $420 per share or keep their stock and go private.
Musk later reiterated that there would be no “forced sales” and he “hopes all shareholders remain” with the company, claiming that it will make the transition smoother as well as ending all of the negative “propaganda” from short sellers.
Musk further clarified that he will remain CEO if the company goes private.
