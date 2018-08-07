Logitech reveals sleek new wireless charger for Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8

It looks like Logitech wants in on the wireless smartphone charging action.
The accessory manufacturer has revealed a new $69 USD ($90 CAD) iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus wireless charger called the Powered Wireless Charging Stand.
The pad is constructed of somewhat sticky plastic, propping Apple’s most recently released smartphones up on an angle that prevents them from sliding around, while still taking advantage of the smartphones’ Qi wireless charging.
The charging stand is also set at an angle that allows the iPhone X’s FaceID functionality to still work, which is an added bonus for anyone looking to use the charging stand on their desk at work.
Technically, the stand will work with Android devices since it’s Qi-compatible, but it definitely seems to be designed with the iPhone in mind — particularly because of its Apple-like white colour. The chargers also features the slower 7.5W wireless fast-charging standard utilized by the latest versions of the iPhone.
Further, the stand works with the iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode, which is rare when it comes to wireless chargers.
With Apple’s official AirPower charging pad — an upcoming accessory that’s capable of charging the Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) all simultaneously — likely just around the corner in September, this stand could be a tough sell for most.
Still, if you’re in the market for a Qi charging stand that lets you easily view notification, as well as situates the phone on a decent angle for watching movies and television shows, Logitech’s Powered Wireless Charging Stand could be a good option for you.
Source: LogitechÂ
Comments