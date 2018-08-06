Secure your data with ProtonVPN Plus for as low as $78

Numerous major corporations disclosed data leaks in 2018. Adidas, Best Buy, and Macy’s are just a few who fell victim to vicious hackers and shady organizations. Don’t be fooled! Just because major corporations are being targeted doesn’t mean you’re in the clear; hackers can steal your private info every time you use public Wi-Fi.
Under no circumstances should you use a public network unless you have a robust VPN service to protect your data. If you’re looking for a secure VPN at an affordable price, you can subscribe to ProtonVPN Plus here for as low as $78.11 CAD [$59.99 USD].
ProtonVPN takes your privacy seriously. All data sent to ProtonVPN’s 144 Secure Core Servers are protected with AES-256 encryption. Additionally, Perfect Forward Secrecy is used to ensure your data cannot be decrypted. ProtonVPN Plus is also protected under Swiss privacy laws, ensuring your info won’t be compromised. In fact, ProtonVPN’s infrastructure is secured in former military bases and underground structures, so not only can’t your data be accessed wirelessly, but it’s safe physically as well!
A 1-year subscription to ProtonVPN Plus is usually $156.25 [$120 USD] but you can find it here for $78.11 CAD [$59.99 USD]. For only $20 more, you can protect yourself with ProtonVPN Plus for an additional year.
