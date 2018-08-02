Sonos redesigned the Nasdaq Bell sound to mark IPO filing

In its 16th year existing as a company, smart speaker manufacturer Sonos has filed an IPO that’s set to value the company in the range of $1.5 billion USD.
While a huge deal for the company, Sonos also marked the occasion in an interesting and unique way: the smart speaker company has completely redesigned the sound of the Nasdaq’s opening Bell. While some might assume that this is little more than a limited-run publicity stunt, it seems that’s not the case, at least according to Sonos.
Sonos says that the new bell will continue to ring at the Nasdaq for the foreseeable future. At least for the time being, it seems the sound change doesn’t have a specific end date.
While the new Bell isn’t that different from its predecessor, it does sound slightly more aggressive and also ends with the noise of a spinning coin. To me, similar to the previous Bell, the new sound once again closely resembles the obnoxious slot machine noise that’s ever-present at casinos. Sonos says that the new bell is comprised of 100 different sounds including Tibetan bowls, mallets, screwdrivers, drumsticks and spinning coins.
Sonos is set to be listed as SONO on the Nasdaq. The Sonos One, one of the the company’s most recently released smart speaker, has been positively reviewed by most critics.
The speaker features Amazon Alexa voice-activated assistant integration, with Google Assistant supposedly launching at some point in the near future. Sonos also recently release the Sonos Beam, the company’s latest television sound bar.
Source: Sonos
Comments