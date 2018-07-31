News
Google says Android manufacturers can’t add more than two notches to smartphones

Jul 31, 2018

6:02 PM EDT

While Google is building notch support into Android P, a recent developer blog post states that the tech giant is limiting the number of notches a single device is capable of featuring.

That limit is, unsurprisingly, to only two notches per phone.

The blog post, written by Android UI product manager Megan Potoski, says that the company is working with manufacturers to create requirements for app compatibility purposes, with one of these specific app requirements being related to notches.

This means that any handset running Android P can’t feature more than two cutouts. Further, it explains that notches can only be located at the top or bottom or a smartphone.

While we’ve seen rumoured phones with two notches, thankfully no device at this point has been released that features dual notches.

Most apps will expand the status bar on the screen — seen with Android smartphones where you’re able to hide the notch — and won’t cut off part of the app. However, developers will have the choice of allowing their app to wrap around the notch.

This is a feature already present in apps like Android Messages, Google Maps and Gmail.

According to Google, there are currently 16 Android phones with notches from 11 different companies. That number is almost certainly set to increase in the coming year.

Android P will likely be released before the end of the summer.

Source: Google blog

