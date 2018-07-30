YouTube for Android gets dark mode, rolling out to users now

Google has added a dark mode to the YouTube app for Android.
The new feature follows a number of dark theme updates to the platform. The YouTube website kicked things off last year with a dark theme. The iOS app followed suit in March. Finally, Android is joining the party as well.
Dark mode began rolling out to users Sunday night, according to 9to5Google. It appears to be a server-side rollout and not related to an app update. When the feature comes to your phone, YouTube will automatically apply the theme and notify you with a pop-up at the bottom of the screen.
Additionally, the prompt gives users options to turn off dark mode or dismiss the prompt.
To turn the dark theme on and off manually, users can open the YouTube settings and navigate to ‘General.’ In General, the option to toggle dark mode on and off appears under the ‘Remind me to take a break’ feature.
The feature is more of a ‘grey mode’ than a dark mode. Anything that would normally be white in the YouTube app turns a dark grey. Channels however retain their colourful bars.
Android users will likely receive the update in the next few days as it rolls out. It appears the feature is ready for full release, but this initial rollout could be part of a testing period.
Source: 9to5Google Via: The Verge
