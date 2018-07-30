Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen versus Note 8’s S Pen: report

A new image has surfaced online revealing the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen. In the photo, the Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen is placed side-by-side with the Galaxy Note 8’s S Pen.
In the image the Note 9’s S Pen features two colours, though rumours indicate that’s only the case with the blue Galaxy Note 9, whereas the black, purple and brown S Pens will be monochromatic, similar to the Note 8’s.
The Note 9’s S Pen appears a little shorter than the Note 8’s. Apart from these differences, the S Pens seem quite similar.
Previous leaks claim that the S Pen will feature Bluetooth this time around. Many speculate that Samsung will use the Bluetooth S Pen as a capture button for the Note 9’s camera, or a play/pause button either for music or when recording.
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th.
Source: SamMobile
