There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase
- Free SIM with $100 voucher purchase
Bell
New
- $200 trade-in credit Google Pixel 2XL & Huawei P20, P20 Pro
- Add Smartphone Canada & US promo 68 / Premium Canada & US promo 77 / Premium Canada & US promo 88 – not shareable plans in Quebec
Ongoing
- Main Regions: 2GB bonus with all data options (Except 15GB)
- Up to 4GB on data option in Quebec
- $100 Trade-in Credit with selected phone
- Save $15/month with every additional line on a Share plan (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- Double data promo on 2GB for $40/month, 4GB for $45/month, and 6GB for $50/month
Cityfone
Ongoing
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB data offer on all data plus plans
Fido
Ongoing
- FREE SIM with BYO phone
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB Pulse plans, 2GB bonus data on all other Pulse plans (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data on new 4GB plan and 3GB bonus data on new 5GB plan (QC)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB Bonus data with all Big Gig & Big Gig +Talk plans
- $5/month off for 3 months on Home 250MB/500MB/1GB plans for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
- $10/month off for 12 months on Big Gig or Big Gig + Everywhere Canada plans for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
- $10/month off for 6 months on Home 40 plan for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus data with $45, $55 & $65 prepaid plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Starting October 2nd, PC Mobile will be rebranded to Koodo.
- Remove all 2-year contracts & smartphones. Only prepaid service is now available.
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Talk-a-Lot” promotion plan with 200 mins for $20
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data offer on all Share Everything plans (main regions and QC)
- 2GB bonus data offer on 10GB Share Everything plans (SK)
- 2GB bonus data offer on 6GB Share Everything plans (MB)
- $10/mo. discount for additional lines (all regions) + 2GB bonus data for one additional line (main regions)
- $10/mo. discount for additional lines (all regions) + 1GB bonus data for one additional line (QC)
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
New
- 1GB bonus data with 6GB plan + 2GB bonus data with 8/10/14GB plan (QC)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data with plans up to 10GB data (main regions)
- 1GB Bonus with the 15GB plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus with the 10GB plan (SK)
- Save $15/month (QC) or $10/month (all other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus with 2GB Basic plan
- 2GB Bonus with 7 & 8 GB Premium Plus plans & 4GB / 5GB / 6GB Premium plans
- 1 month Free when BYOP with 2GB+ data plans
- Up to $26 off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
New
- Add additional data options (main regions + Quebec)
Ongoing
- Up to 3GB bonus on selected plans in Quebec
- Main Regions: up to 2GB bonus with most plans
Comments