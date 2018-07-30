Pokémon Go leaker suspects Generation-Four may drop very soon

A reliable Pokémon Go leaker has shared a new batch of information, indicating that the fourth-generation of Pokémon are coming to Niantic’s mobile game very soon.
The individual behind the account also correctly leaked details around the Pokémon Go water event that happened during March of 2017. The leaker goes by the handle, ‘hiddenLeaker’ on Reddit.
This time around the leak pertains to the impending release of fourth-generation of Pokémon. The leaker clarifies that they’re not as confident in this leak as they were when the water event leaked.
That said, it does seem plausible.
Niantic first teased the release of the monsters from the DS game’s Pokémon Dimond and Pearl on July 13th. Now it looks like the company could release them soon with an evolution event.
The event is called the ‘Evolution Event’ and it likely begins near the start of August.
The structure will be similar to when Niantic released the first wave of second-generation Pokémon. The first Generation-two Pokémon that were released were the baby versions of monsters that could only be hatched.
In Generation-Four there are 22 new evolutions for some creatures that are already in the game, like Magamar’s third form, Magmortar and Porygon-Z, the last Pokémon in Porygon’s evolutionary line.
The Evolution Event is set to focus on these monsters first, instead of releasing every new Pokémon that’s native to Sinnoh.
Magmotor, Electrivire and Rhyperior are the only Pokémon mentioned by name, but it’s assumed that the event includes all the new evolutions.
HiddenLeaker also reports that elemental stones are coming to the game as well as a few more evolution items, such as the Deep Sea Scale.
The event’s rumoured to reward players with double XP for evolves and spinning PokéStops. Additionally, the maximum Pokémon storage cap is raising from 1,500 to 2,000.
Niantic is increasing the frequency at which players get evolutionary items from PokéStops. Alongside this there’s a new batch of Field Research.
The leak suggests evolved forms of Pokémon are going to spawn more often. It’s currently unconfirmed if this is just for the duration of the event, or if it will be a permanent change to the game.
This seems like one of the shakiest leaks to come out of the Pokémon Go subreddit, but it does make sense considering the structure of previous events.
Some commenters speculate that Eevee’s two new evolutions, Glaceon and Leafeon, are the first fourth-gen Pokémon coming to the game. The theory is they’ll be added to the game on August 13th and 14th during the upcoming Eevee community day.
How to prepare
Regardless of if this leak is true or not, Sinnoh Region Pokémon are on their way into the game sooner or later. This means players will need to get ready.
Since most of the evolutions are from the second to the third tier, it can be assumed they’ll range from 50 to 100 candies. Except for Eevee, which will likely remain at 25 candies per evolution.
The expected cost is 100 candies per evolution.
- Roselia — Roserade
- Magneton — Magnezone
- Rhydon — Rhyperior
- Electrabuzz — Electivire
- Magmar — Magmortar
- Porygon 2 — Porygon-Z
- Togetic — Togekiss
- Piloswine — Mamoswine
- The expected cost is 50 candies per evolution.
- Aipom — Ambipom
- Misdreavus — Mismagius
- Murkrow — Honchkrow
- sneasel — Weavile
- Lickittung — Lickilicky
- Tangela — Tangrowth
- Yanma — Yanmega
- Gligar — Gliscor
- The expected cost is 25 candies per evolution.
Eevee — Leafeon or Glaceon
- The leak makes no mention of when the regular Sinnoh Pokémon will be added to the game, but since all of Generation Three isn’t even in Pokémon Go yet, it will most likely be a few months until the full suite of Pocket Monsters from Dimond and Pearl is added.
