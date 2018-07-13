News
Niantic teases that Generation 4 PokÃ©mon are coming to PokÃ©mon Go

Jul 13, 2018

11:03 AM EDT

PokÃ©mon Go has been on a roll lately, with Niantic announcing new content and adding most of the remainingÂ PokÃ©mon from Generations 2 and 3.

Now the developers behindÂ PokÃ©mon GoÂ are teasing that a whole new generation ofÂ PokÃ©mon could soon be coming to the mobile augmented reality game.

The new monsters were shown off in a promotional image shared through Niantic’sÂ Twitter and Instagram account. The picture featuresÂ PokÃ©mon from generations one through four, as well as a few player avatars.

The company also showed off the three starter PokÃ©mon from theÂ Sinnoh Region, including the water-type Piplup, the grass-type Turtwig and the fire starterÂ Chimchar. These threeÂ PokÃ©mon made their debuts in the Nintendo DS gamesÂ PokÃ©mon Dimond andÂ PokÃ©monÂ PearlÂ back in 2007.

Niantic didn’t offer a timeline for when these newÂ PokÃ©mon will be added to the game, but since the image has been posted it seems like it will likely happen sooner rather than later. There is speculation that the newÂ PokÃ©mon could be released on July 14th or 15th sinceÂ PokÃ©mon Go Fest is scheduled to take place in Chicago during that weekend.

This news is exciting for me personally sinceÂ PokÃ©mon Dimond was the firstÂ PokÃ©mon game I played to completion. There are a lot of coolÂ PokÃ©mon in this generation too, including the always cool Luxray and the evolved form of Roselia, Roserade.

Speaking of Roserade, trainers may want to start stocking up on some specific Candies because a lot of olderÂ PokÃ©mon are likely to get new evolutions in Generation 4.

Check out the full list of currentÂ PokÃ©mon that have a new evolutionary form in Generation Four.

  • Roselia — Roserade
  • Aipom — Ambipom
  • Misdreavus — Mismagius
  • Murkrow — Honchkrow
  • sneasel — Weavile
  • Magneton — Magnezone
  • Lickittung — Lickilicky
  • Rhydon — Rhyperior
  • Tangela — Tangrowth
  • Electrabuzz — Electivire
  • Magmar — Magmortar
  • Eevee — Leafeon or Glaceon
  • Porygon 2 — Porygon-Z
  • Togetic — Togekiss
  • Yanma — Yanmega
  • Gligar — Gliscor
  • Piloswine — Mamoswine

