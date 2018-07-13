Eevee is the focus of the next PokÃ©mon Go Community Day

Niantic has announced that the normal-typeÂ PokÃ©mon Eevee is going to get the game’s Community Day spotlight in August.
This is a pretty important community event since it’s the first Community Day that’s being stretched out to cover two days. The event will take place on August 11th and 12th, there will be a three-hour time limit per day that starts at 2 pm EST, but it gives trainers double the chances of catching a shiny version of the PokÃ©mon.
The company has yet to share what the special move will be during the event so it will be interesting to see if its a generic move that all of Eevee’s evolutions can learn or if each different evolution will learn its own powerful move. For those who don’t know Eevee is the only PokÃ©mon that has more than two evolutions and each evolution depends on a different variable like the time of day.
It’s really useful that Niantic decided to make this event two days long. Usually, on Community Days players have a better chance of catching shinyÂ PokÃ©mon so it will be exciting to see trainers that can manage to build a full team of shiny Eeveeloutions.
The company teased late on July 12th thatÂ PokÃ©mon for generation 4 are going to be coming to the game soon so it will be interesting to see if the two new Eeveeloutions â€“ Glaceon and Leafeon â€“ are in the game by Community Day.
Players can also look forward to three times Stardust per catch and three-hour lures during the event.
