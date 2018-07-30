Samsung Pay users in Canada can now earn Air Miles

Samsung smartphone users are now able to earn bonus Air Miles when they take advantage of Samsung Pay to store and use their Air Miles loyalty card.
Starting now, Air Miles card holders will earn five bonus Miles — to a limit of 25 Miles per week — anytime they use their Air Miles card in Samsung Pay at one of the company’s partner locations.
In addition, Air Miles is offering 50 Miles to card holders who link their collector number to their Samsung Account (if you’ve already added your Air Miles card to Samsung Pay, you can still earn the extra 50 Miles)
Supported device include the A5, A8, Note 5, Note 8, S6 series, S7 series, S8 series and S9 series.
“We’re excited to be working with Air Miles to bring Samsung Pay to more consumers in Canada,” said Paul Brannen, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Samsung Canada, in a July 30th press release. “With Samsung Pay, Canadians can use their smartphones for a variety of different payments and will have the card they need.”
The promotion is currently set to end on December 31st, 2018.
Source: Air Miles
Comments