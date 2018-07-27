Samsung’s second Note 9 video teaser highlights the phone’s ample storage

Just one day after it highlighted the battery featured in its upcoming Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, Samsung is back with another teaser.
In the company’s newest video, seen below, we see a user attempt to download an important presentation video only for their smartphone to inform them that it’s out of space. Bringing back memories of old 16GB iPhone models, the user then attempts, in vain, to free up space by manually deleting their recent photos.
From August 9th 2018 onwards, you won't have to choose. #Unpacked
“From August 9th 2018 onwards, you won’t have to choose,” writes Samsung in the tweet accompanying the video.
The base model Note 9 is rumoured to ship with 128GB of internal storage, with Samsung offering a 512GB model in some markets. Additionally, like the company’s past smartphones, the Note 9 will likely ship with a SIM tray that features a microSD slot. Between those two options, Note 9 users will likely never have an issue with their phone’s storage.
Samsung will officially announce the Note 9 on August 9th at a special ‘Unpacked‘ event in New York City. MobileSyrup will be on the ground to bring you the latest announcements from Samsung. Make sure to tune in then.
Source: Samsung
