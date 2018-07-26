Samsung hypes the Note 9’s battery life in new teaser

Samsung’s latest ad shows a nondescript phone from one of the company’s competitors quickly draining its battery from 5 percent to zero at an inopportune time
The ad doesn’t show any footage of Samsung’s upcoming Note 9 phablet, but if this ad is any indication, it will feature a long-lasting battery.
Leaks have claimed that the Note 9 will feature a 4,000 mAh capacity battery. That’s an upgrade over last year’s Note 8 battery, which is rated at 3,300 mAh.
In fact, Samsung made the battery in last year’s Note smaller since it was recovering from the Note 7 battery fiasco. The company shrunk the Note 7’s 3,500 mAh battery to 3,300 mAh for the Note 8.
This year the company is back to making bigger batteries.
The end of the video cuts to a black screen with the date, August 9th, 2018 which is the same date that Samsung has revealed as its next Unpacked event, meaning that this teaser is almost certainly for the Note 9.
The phone is also rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 845 chipset and dual 12-megapixel cameras.
