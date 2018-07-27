‘Lite’ version of BlackBerry KEY2 spotted in FCC filing, named KEY2 LE

TCL’s BlackBerry KEY2 ‘Lite’ made an appearance in the FCC this week with a new name as well.
According to a submitted filing, TCL will call the device the KEY2 LE instead. While KEY2 Lite sounds better and is a tad easier to say, LE likely stands for ‘Lite Edition.’
The KEY2 LE was one of a few variants seen in the FCC filing.
Unfortunately the filing doesn’t reveal more about what the device may look like.
However, recent leaks show the device may come in three colours, red, blue and copper. However, it isn’t certain if there are more colours or not.
The FCC filing didn’t include any extra information regarding the device’s specs.
Regardless, the KEY2 LE should be positioned as a device that’s cheaper than the KEY2 but more powerful than last year’s KEYone.
The KEY2 LE, if priced right, could stand to fix one of the the KEY2’s biggest issues.
While the KEY2 does a lot right, it is much more expensive than it should be. A lower-cost KEY2 LE could solve that problem, offering users a great mid-range option with a solid keyboard.
We likely won’t have to wait much longer now. With the FCC documents in place, speculation is that we could see an August launch.
However, these are just rumours and without anything concrete from TCL, it’s hard to say when we’ll see the phone.
Source: FCC Via: CrackBerry 1, 2
