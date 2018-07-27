TorontoStrong Fund collecting donations for victims of July 22 Danforth shooting

The City of Toronto announced Friday that a separate account for the #TorontoStrong Fund will be used to collect donations for victims of the July 22nd, 2018 Danforth shooting that left two dead and 13 injured.
According to a July 27th, 2018 media release, the fund will be used to collect and distribute donations, and will remain open until August 22nd, 2018.
The #TorontoStrong Fund is a joint venture between the City of Toronto and Toronto Foundation, and was started to collect and distribute donations following the April 23rd, 2018 Toronto van attack that left 10 dead and 16 people with non-fatal injuries.
The fund will also work with existing community groups and GoFundMe to collect donations.
Additionally, Islamic Relief Canada and DawaNet will be partnering with the #TorontoStrong Fund to coordinate the efforts of over 50 Muslim groups across the country to raise donations and support victims.
“No city should have to experience the grief and tragedy that Toronto has faced in these two incidents,” said Mayor Tory, in the same July 27th media release.
“The #TorontoStrong Fund was established to ensure that people have a transparent, accountable way to express their support for those killed and injured, and to learn from these events so we can provide help to those who need it.”
To support #TorontoStrong directly from your cell phone, text TORONTO to 80100 to donate $5, $10, $20, or $25. You will be charged on your cell phone bill. https://t.co/3AsHmTPCl1
— Rogers News (@AboutRogers) July 27, 2018
Anyone interested in donating can do so through the #TorontoStrong Fund online portal.
The Mobile Giving Foundation Canada is also collecting donations sent through text messages.
Rogers, Bell, Telus, Freedom Mobile, Fido, Koodo, Virgin, Bell MTS, Videotron and Eastlink subscribers can donate $5, $10, $20 and $25 denominations by texting TORONTO to 80100.
Source: City of Toronto
Update 27/07/2018 3:37pm ET: Story updated with additional reporting.
