Google Store offering two Home Mini speakers for $99

The Google Store is currently offering two Home Mini speakers for a total of $99 CAD.
The smart speakers individually retail for $79, meaning the promotion offers $59 in savings. The Home Mini is available in chalk, charcoal and coral colour options.
Simply add the two speakers to your cart and the deal will be applied automatically. Delivery is free on any order over $45.
The Home Mini promotion runs from now until August 9th at 11:59pm PT.
If you’re looking for a bigger Google speaker, Best Buy is currently offering a free Google Home speaker (regularly priced at $180) with a two-year Bell phone activation. New and existing customers can both take advantage of the promotion.
Source: Google Store
Comments